Advertisement

Bama blasts punchless Cats, 63-3

Cats travel to Florida next Saturday
Cats fall at Alabama
Cats fall at Alabama(UK Athletics)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - Top-ranked Alabama looked the part on Saturday, dropping a punchless Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, 63-3.

Playing without several starters and reserves, missed opportunities doomed the Wildcats early. A botched snap and hold on a Matt Ruffalo field goal attempt led to a second Alabama score. Mac Jones hit Devonta Smith for an SEC-record 32nd-career touchdown catch and the Tide never looked back.

Ruffalo missed on another attempt in the second quarter and Alabama led at the half, 28-3.

Alabama (7-0) ripped off 35 second half points, including a Jordan Battle interception of Terry Wilson, that Battle returned for a touchdown.

Kentucky (3-5) was missing close to a dozen players on Saturday, because of injuries and contact tracing. Quarterback coach Darin Hinshaw missed the game, as well.

UK is scheduled to travel to Florida next Saturday for a noon kickoff.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker was unconscious at first, but crews say he regained consciousness.
Construction worker hit by car while working near I-64 underpass
Football
High school football playoff games postponed
Closed sign
Elementis closing its Charleston production plant
West Virginia schools in orange and red counties are not the only buildings closed due to...
Schools remain closed despite CDC guidance to open
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim...
W.Va. Supreme Court denies request from Gov. Justice in residency case

Latest News

TIGERS LOSE TO KIRTLAND 38-0
IRONTON FALLS IN FINALS
The map shows six counties in the red.
West Virginia school color map shows 6 counties in red; Mingo gold
TIGERS LOSE TO KIRTLAND 38-0
Tigers lose 38-0 in Ohio Division V title game
Sayre vs Pikeville highlights
Pikeville stops Sayre’s season