Beshear: Past 7 days beats previous COVID weekly record by nearly 3,800

Kentucky is reporting the highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases by 3,766 cases.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky is reporting the highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases by 3,766 cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 2,194 new cases just on Sunday.

“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Gov. Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.”

Beshear says if there is a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, hospitals in Kentucky will not have the capacity to give the care everyone needs.

Four deaths were also reported Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,787.

As of Sunday, there are 1,533 in the hospital with 389 in the ICU. There are 208 patients on a ventilator.

