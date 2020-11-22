Bucks stay at #3 while Herd drops despite not playing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once again, the top 8 teams remain unchanged in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Marshall, who couldn’t play after Charlotte had COVID-19 issues, dropped 2 spots from 15th to 17th. The Herd doesn’t play until December 5th when they host Rice on Senior Day. Ohio State goes to Illinois this coming Saturday. The West Virginia Mountaineers host #14 Oklahoma while Kentucky goes to #6 Florida on November 28th.

Here’s the complete list of teams from Week 13.

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2

3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5

6. Florida 6-1 1223 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7

8. BYU 9-0 1109 8

9. Oregon 3-0 951 11

10. Miami 7-1 936 12

11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19

12. Indiana 4-1 899 9

13. Georgia 5-2 828 13

14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18

15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17

16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15

17. Marshall 7-0 542 15

18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10

19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20

20. Texas 5-2 321 22

21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14

22. Auburn 5-2 259 23

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24

24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25

25. North Carolina 6-2 108 -

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.

