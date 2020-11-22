Bucks stay at #3 while Herd drops despite not playing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once again, the top 8 teams remain unchanged in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Marshall, who couldn’t play after Charlotte had COVID-19 issues, dropped 2 spots from 15th to 17th. The Herd doesn’t play until December 5th when they host Rice on Senior Day. Ohio State goes to Illinois this coming Saturday. The West Virginia Mountaineers host #14 Oklahoma while Kentucky goes to #6 Florida on November 28th.
Here’s the complete list of teams from Week 13.
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2
3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5
6. Florida 6-1 1223 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7
8. BYU 9-0 1109 8
9. Oregon 3-0 951 11
10. Miami 7-1 936 12
11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19
12. Indiana 4-1 899 9
13. Georgia 5-2 828 13
14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18
15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17
16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15
17. Marshall 7-0 542 15
18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10
19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20
20. Texas 5-2 321 22
21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14
22. Auburn 5-2 259 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24
24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25
25. North Carolina 6-2 108 -
Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.
