Capital Jet Center Employee Positive for COVID-19

The employee last worked earlier this week.
(WTAP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at Capital Jet Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to Yeager Airport officials who say the employee was last on the property Friday, and is the Airport’s Fixed Based Operator.

It is not believed that the employee contracted the virus at the airport.

“Our thoughts are with the employee and we’re hopeful the employee will have a rapid recovery. The health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller.

Yeager Airport officials also say “those who have traveled through Capital Jet Center are not believed to be at risk due to established following all guidelines and safety protocols. The employee was masked at all times while on property. "

The airport has sanitized thoroughly and is continuing to follow strict safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

