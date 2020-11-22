Advertisement

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
The map shows six counties in the red.
West Virginia school color map shows 6 counties in red; Mingo gold
The fatal assault took place at one of the housing units within Mount Olive Correctional...
Prison assault leads to inmate’s death
As of Saturday, West Virginia DHHR reports 1,118 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Following West Virginia’s DHHR County Alert System, Berkeley County is red.
Cabell Midland High School football game will not be played Saturday

Latest News

Kentucky is reporting the highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases by 3,766 cases.
Beshear: Past 7 days beats previous COVID weekly record by nearly 3,800
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pleading with Americans to gather only with...
Some governors ignore CDC advice on Thanksgiving gatherings
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference
One person has been transported to the hospital, Metro 911 Dispatchers say, and the extent of...
Vehicle veers off Kanawha Turnpike, crashes into home