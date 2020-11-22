First Warning Forecast | Thanksgiving week has highs, lows

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday week ahead will see some good days and some not-so-good ones, but Thanksgiving Day looks to be pleasant enough. After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will moderate to near or slightly above average levels by the end.

Expect a cloudy, breezy, and damp Sunday evening. Rain showers will begin tapering from west to east through midnight. After midnight, showers push out to the east, leaving drier conditions but a damp ground in place. Temperatures will turn colder overnight, falling to the mid to upper 30s early Monday morning.

Hunters headed out early Monday for the start of buck firearm season in West Virginia can expect a cold temperatures and a damp ground, but rain-free conditions. Monday will start mostly cloudy but end off with partial sunshine. High temperatures stay chilly, however, only rising to the upper 40s.

Tuesday will see sunshine mixed with high clouds and temperatures reaching the low 50s for the afternoon.

The next round of showers arrives on Wednesday. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will rise to the upper 50s to low 60s, then fall once conditions turn damp.

The good news is that Thanksgiving Day will be dry outside of a few lingering showers in the early morning hours, mainly out east. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Friday stays dry and pleasant with high temperatures near 60 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances return for the weekend as both Saturday and Sunday have the opportunity for seeing showers under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

