First Warning Forecast | Winning some, losing some in week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we head into Thanksgiving week, some days will see nice weather, others will not, but the Thanksgiving holiday itself is trending better, with a better shot at drier conditions and warmer temperatures.

Saturday has been an absolutely dreary day for much of the Tri-State, the exception being across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where some sunshine and drier conditions have sent temperatures into the mid 60s. For the rest of the Tri-State, clouds will prevail during the evening hours with patchy drizzle, mist, and fog still possible, mainly before midnight. Temperatures hover in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight, expect a continued mostly cloudy sky with fairly dry conditions outside of a passing light shower. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will see a mostly cloudy sky, but some sun should try to peek out from time to time. Temperatures will be warmer for the afternoon, rising to the mid 60s as a breeze picks up. After 2 PM, a round of rain begins pushing from west to east across the Tri-State, spreading across much of the region by sunset (just after 5 PM). Still, plenty of dry hours can make at least part of the day enjoyable.

Showers will continue Sunday night into early Monday before fading around sunrise Monday. Therefore, hunters headed out early for the start of buck firearm season in West Virginia can expect a damp ground but with mainly rain-free conditions. Temperatures Monday morning will be colder, starting in the upper 30s.

Monday afternoon will be dry with some breaks in the clouds. High temperatures will be chillier, only rising to the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, expect another dry day with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine will be mixed with high clouds.

Another round of showers is expected on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s.

A few showers may linger into the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day, but most of the Thanksgiving holiday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s.

Friday will see a partly cloudy sky with a high around 60 degrees.

Clouds gather again on Saturday with a chance for showers as high temperatures reach the mid 50s.

