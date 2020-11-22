Joe Burrow suffers injury against Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, Joe Burrow, has left the Cincinnati Bengals’ game at Washington with a left leg injury. Burrow was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart and and driven off the field after the play. Washington’s Jonathan Allen hit Burrow after he let go of a pass early in the third quarter. Burrow had completed 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown before the injury. The Bengals lead Washington 9-7 in the third quarter.

