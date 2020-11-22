Advertisement

Joe Burrow suffers injury against Washington

Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, Joe Burrow, has left the Cincinnati Bengals’ game at Washington with a left leg injury. Burrow was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart and and driven off the field after the play. Washington’s Jonathan Allen hit Burrow after he let go of a pass early in the third quarter. Burrow had completed 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown before the injury. The Bengals lead Washington 9-7 in the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
The map shows six counties in the red.
West Virginia school color map shows 6 counties in red; Mingo gold
The fatal assault took place at one of the housing units within Mount Olive Correctional...
Prison assault leads to inmate’s death
As of Saturday, West Virginia DHHR reports 1,118 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Following West Virginia’s DHHR County Alert System, Berkeley County is red.
Cabell Midland High School football game will not be played Saturday

Latest News

SC and Midland to play next Sunday in final four
WV Class AAA semi-finals are set while one game is off in KY
Marshall drops two spots in latest AP rankings
Bucks stay at #3 while Herd drops despite not playing
WVU football
WVU vs. Sooners now a night game
Ohio State season beats Indiana Saturday afternoon in Columbus
Ohio State holds off Indiana