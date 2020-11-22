Advertisement

Ohio State holds off Indiana

Ohio State season beats Indiana Saturday afternoon in Columbus
Ohio State season beats Indiana Saturday afternoon in Columbus(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Oh. (AP) - COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Fields accounted for three scores and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle and No. 9 Indiana for a 42-35 victory Saturday.

The Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, when Penix and Fryfogle connected on a 56-yard touchdown strike.

Penix was 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdown passes.

The Buckeyes (4-0) put up 607 yards and led 35-7 early in the second half, but struggled to contain Penix and Fryfogle, who caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Fields was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times.

Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 169 yards — his fourth straight game of 100-plus yards — and two scores for the Buckeyes.

