Teays Valley Fire Department continues Christmas tradition amid COVID-19

Residents can expect to see Santa Claus riding along in a fire truck with Teays Valley Firefighters, however, there will be no picture taking or passing out candy.(Pixabay)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Santa Claus will still be coming to town this holiday season with the Teays Valley Fire Department, amid the coronavirus.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page, this tradition will begin on Saturday, December 5th and run through the next three weekends.

Residents can expect to see Santa Claus riding along in a firetruck, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department. However, there will be COVID-19 restrictions.

Both Santa Claus and firefighters will not be stopping for pictures or passing out candy canes.

The fire department says a list of information on days and times will be released later on this week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

