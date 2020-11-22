Teays Valley Fire Department continues Christmas tradition amid COVID-19

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Santa Claus will still be coming to town this holiday season with the Teays Valley Fire Department, amid the coronavirus.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page, this tradition will begin on Saturday, December 5th and run through the next three weekends.

Residents can expect to see Santa Claus riding along in a firetruck, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department. However, there will be COVID-19 restrictions.

Both Santa Claus and firefighters will not be stopping for pictures or passing out candy canes.

The fire department says a list of information on days and times will be released later on this week.

