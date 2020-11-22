Teen wanted for shooting incident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies say they are looking for a teen wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this month.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says a warrant has been issued for Amar Abdu Richardson, 18, from Charleston for the incident that happened on General Drive in Malden.

Richardson faces charges for malicious assault and wanton endangerment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911, message the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, or email their tip line, at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

