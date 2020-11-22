Vehicle veers off Kanawha Turnpike, crashes into home

KANAWHA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle drove off the Kanawha Turnpike and crashed into a home on Oak street, according to Metro 911 Dispatchers.

Metro 911 Dispatchers say it happened Sunday morning around 11:40 a.m.

One person has been transported to the hospital, dispatchers say, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The scene has been cleared.

