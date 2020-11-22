Advertisement

Vehicle veers off Kanawha Turnpike, crashes into home

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANAWHA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle drove off the Kanawha Turnpike and crashed into a home on Oak street, according to Metro 911 Dispatchers.

Metro 911 Dispatchers say it happened Sunday morning around 11:40 a.m.

One person has been transported to the hospital, dispatchers say, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The scene has been cleared.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

