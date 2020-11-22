WV Class AAA semi-finals are set while one game is off in KY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland and South Charleston hope to be playing semi-final games a week from Sunday as the WVSSAC announced game times for the Class AAA final four. The Knights will be hosting Bridgeport at 3 p.m. on November 29th only if Cabell County drops from orange to gold in the next metric map. If they don’t, Midland will have to forfeit the game. Musselman will travel to South Charleston only if Berkeley County goes from red to gold by this coming Saturday. If that doesn’t happen, the Black Eagles will advance to the Class AAA championship game. The metric map comes out at 5 p.m. on November 28th.

Meanwhile in Kentucky, the post-season is over for the Lawrence County Bulldogs as they have a positive COVID case in the program and will have to drop out of the KHSAA playoffs. Belfry now advances to the 3rd round. WYMT was first to report this news.

