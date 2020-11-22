WVU vs. Sooners now a night game

(WSAZ) - The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday the game time between West Virginia and Oklahoma. It is going to kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday evening. The contest with the Sooners will also be Senior Day. There is still a 25% capacity limit for WVU home games and tickets can be purchased by calling the WVU ticket office.

Oklahoma is 5-2 in the Big 12 with the Mountaineers just a game back at 4-3. The Iowa State Cyclones are still tops in the league with a 6-1 record. WVU finishes the regular season at ISU on December 5th.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.