WVU vs. Sooners now a night game

WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday the game time between West Virginia and Oklahoma. It is going to kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday evening. The contest with the Sooners will also be Senior Day. There is still a 25% capacity limit for WVU home games and tickets can be purchased by calling the WVU ticket office.

Oklahoma is 5-2 in the Big 12 with the Mountaineers just a game back at 4-3. The Iowa State Cyclones are still tops in the league with a 6-1 record. WVU finishes the regular season at ISU on December 5th.

