55 COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, 29 from a prison in the Ashland area.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying 29 of the cases are at the federal prison in the Ashland area.

The residential cases range from a 6-year-old boy to a man in his late 70s.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,618 overall cases, 766 which have recovered.

There have been 26 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

