69 new cases of coronavirus in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Scioto County on Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 1,936 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four additional people were hospitalized. There have been 156 placed in the hospital since the outbreak started.

There have been 18 deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

23 more individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,163.

Scioto County is still a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

