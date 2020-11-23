Advertisement

Abandoned home on fire in Kanawha County

Firefighters say it happened along the 2100 block of Cabin Creek Road.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is no word on what caused an abandoned home to catch fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Monday evening, according to the East Bank Fire Department.

The home was near Sharon Church of God.

