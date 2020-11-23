Advertisement

Annual performance of the NUTCRACKER cancelled

They made the announcement Monday afternoon.
(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Ballet announced they have cancelled the annual performance of the NUTCRACKER.

They made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Officials say they would like to thank everyone for their support of the dancers and staff as they try to find ways to connect with the community at this time.

It was originally scheduled for December 11-12 at the Municipal Auditorium.

