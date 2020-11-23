Advertisement

CDC study finds pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19

New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women face huge risks when it comes to COVID-19.(Station)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women face huge risks when it comes to COVID-19.

The study found that compared to non-pregnant women, pregnant women with COVID-19, who are 35 to 44 years old are nearly four times as likely to require invasive ventilation. They are also two times as likely to die from these complications compared to non-pregnant women.

“Their severity of the illness can be worse as far as just their shortness of breath their ability to recover from it it can be slower as well,” said David J. Patton, an OBGYN in Charleston.

Patton says the risk is even higher for women who have complications going into a pregnancy.

In rare cases, Dr. Patton says pregnant COVID-19 patients have a slightly increased risk of stillbirths and preterm births.

With the stakes so high for the mother and the baby, Patton says social distancing and wearing masks is crucial.

He also says that a healthy woman can space out appointments as the baby develops.

But, while new information continues to come forward, the CDC says little is still known about the transmission of COVID-19 from a mother to her newborn.

While research continues, Dr. Patton says co-rooming with the newborn in the hospital is okay if the mother wears a mask.

A link to the CDC’s study can be found here.

