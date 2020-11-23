Cedar Grove firefighters ask in-need families to sign up for Christmas toys

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cedar Grove Fire Department helps make Christmas possible for hundreds of families in eastern Kanawha County each year.

Fire officials at the department say are worried that they won’t be able to help every one in-need this year because many don’t know to sign up.

“I actually was starting to do donations back in May. I knew to with the COVID stuff,” said Coleman. “We’re struggling this year with the pandemic and all that it’s hard,” said firefighter Larry Coleman.

The forms to sign up usually get sent home with students at nearby schools but they could not be handed out this year.

“They called out, but we got half students in school and half not in school,” said Coleman. “They don’t know if they are going to be in school next week or not going to be at school. That’s been a struggle.”

After a few days of collecting forms, Coleman realized less parents filled out a form to get toys this year.

“So far this year its been the hardest to get people to sign up,” said Coleman.

He is worried now kids won’t have gifts especially when families may be struggling even more because of COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of people out of work that is struggling already that need this,” said Coleman. “If you need it come in or call me and we will see what we can do to help you all.”

Coleman will be out each Saturday and Sunday near Riverside High School Collecting donations to make sure all kids are taken care of this holiday.

Cedar Grove Fire Department is extending the deadline to Dec. 12 to turn in forms.

Coleman asks anyone in-need of toys for their kids on Christmas to call the Cedar Grove Fire Department at 304-421-7054.

Forms can be dropped off at the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire department, City National Bank in Glasgow, the Upper Kanawha Valley Health Clinic and the Cedar Grove post office.

