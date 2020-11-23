Construction worker recovering after being hit by car

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A construction worker is recovering at the hospital after being hit by a car Friday near the Merritt Creek underpass of I-64.

Barboursville Police Chief Darren McNeil says James Estep was walking to his vehicle to get a tool when he was struck by the oncoming vehicle.

He says Estep is recovering with broken bones but is expected to be okay.

Another construction worker was with Estep when it happened and heard a loud noise before the crash.

McNeil says Estep was unconscious at first, but crews say he regained consciousness before being taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Investigators say the driver of the car cooperated and the incident was deemed an accident as impairment and speed were not involved.

