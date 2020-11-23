Coronavirus case closes community center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The North Charleston Community Center is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Charleston, the community center will be closed from November 23 through November 27.

The employee worked with the City of Charleston Parks & Recreation Department.

Contact tracing will be conducted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to notify those who may have come in contact with the individual or visited the North Charleston Community Center since Sunday, November 15.

“This employee is currently home suffering from mild symptoms. We wish them a speedy recovery,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We continue to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact tracing to minimize the spread of this disease.”

The West Virginia National Guard will be cleaning the facility.

