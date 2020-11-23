UPDATE | Family without home after house fire

UPDATE 11/23/20 @ 12:25 p.m.

BURLINGTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family is without a home after a fire broke out inside the house Monday morning.

It happened along Township Road 1013 in Burlington, Ohio.

Fire crews say smoke was pouring from the windows and doors of the home and flames was showing when they arrived on scene.

Crews say two adults and one child were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters say there is extensive smoke and water damage inside the home.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/23/20

BURLINGTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a structure fire in Burlington.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.

They say crews with the Fayette Township Fire District, South Point Fire Department and Chesapeake Fire Department are on scene.

No other info has been released at this time.

