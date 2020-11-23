Deputies looking for suspects after ATM theft

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday at around 3:00a.m., dispatch received a call for breaking and entering in progress at the Chase Bank ATM on Great Teays Boulevard in Scott Depot.

Cameras showed a white Ford trunk back up to the ATM and hook chains to the machines to break it open.

Four unidentifiable subjects dressed in black with hoods removed the currency and fled on foot.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine by the Texas registration and a pay stub from inside the truck that the owner was staying at a hotel in the area.

Deputies made contact with the owner of the vehicle and he verified that his truck had been stolen.

Investigators are still looking for the suspects.

