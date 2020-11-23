Advertisement

Deputies: Man arrested on several charges after chase

Randy Billups, 46, of Hico, was arrested and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference,...
Randy Billups, 46, of Hico, was arrested and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny in Kanawha County.(Kanawha Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man, who was wanted out of Fayette County on several charges, was arrested Saturday in Kanawha County on additional charges after a chase.

Randy Billups, 46, of Hico, was arrested and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny in Kanawha County.

The charges stem from a chase that happened Saturday.

Kanawha County deputies say they were originally notified of a stolen vehicle from Dry Branch Road in Cabin Creek. While traveling on I-77 toward Cabin Creek, a deputy says he passed the stolen vehicle going the opposite direction.

The deputy left the interstate and turned to catch up with the vehicle while asking dispatchers to notify Charleston Police.

The deputy caught up with the vehicle near Greenbrier Street in Charleston and attempted to stop it. According to the deputy, the vehicle took off on Greenbrier Street to Piedmont Street and then continued east.

During the chase, the deputy said the driver almost hit a bicyclist and reached speeds of up to 75 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

The deputy says the vehicle then went down a dead-end street on Bullitt Street and the driver jumped out and ran to the intersection of Court and Smith Streets. He was able to get the suspect, Billups, into custody as he allegedly tried to get into another vehicle stopped at the intersection. According to the deputy, Billups had a knife in his hand at the time of his arrest.

Billups was also wanted on charges out of Fayette County including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving while suspended, transferring and receiving stolen goods, conspiracy and a bench warrant.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a crash.
Police officer injured in crash
As of Sunday, West Virginia DHHR reports 880 new positive cases and four additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Kanawha County deputies are looking for Amar Abdu Richardson for his alleged role in a shooting.
Teen wanted for shooting incident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

Latest News

What kids are asking for this Christmas
What kids are asking for this Christmas
Hot toy picks for any wish list
Hot toy picks for any wish list
Small Business Saturday week with Tulsi
Small Business Saturday week with Tulsi
Keeping it real with real estate
Keeping it real with real estate