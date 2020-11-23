Deputies: Man arrested on several charges after chase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man, who was wanted out of Fayette County on several charges, was arrested Saturday in Kanawha County on additional charges after a chase.

Randy Billups, 46, of Hico, was arrested and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny in Kanawha County.

The charges stem from a chase that happened Saturday.

Kanawha County deputies say they were originally notified of a stolen vehicle from Dry Branch Road in Cabin Creek. While traveling on I-77 toward Cabin Creek, a deputy says he passed the stolen vehicle going the opposite direction.

The deputy left the interstate and turned to catch up with the vehicle while asking dispatchers to notify Charleston Police.

The deputy caught up with the vehicle near Greenbrier Street in Charleston and attempted to stop it. According to the deputy, the vehicle took off on Greenbrier Street to Piedmont Street and then continued east.

During the chase, the deputy said the driver almost hit a bicyclist and reached speeds of up to 75 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

The deputy says the vehicle then went down a dead-end street on Bullitt Street and the driver jumped out and ran to the intersection of Court and Smith Streets. He was able to get the suspect, Billups, into custody as he allegedly tried to get into another vehicle stopped at the intersection. According to the deputy, Billups had a knife in his hand at the time of his arrest.

Billups was also wanted on charges out of Fayette County including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving while suspended, transferring and receiving stolen goods, conspiracy and a bench warrant.

