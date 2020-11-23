Five COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 23, 2020, there have been 1,033,510 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 41,114 total cases and 667 deaths.

The deaths include a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 72-year old male from Summers County.

There are 13,678 active cases.

26,769 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (355), Berkeley (2,727), Boone (585), Braxton (99), Brooke (543), Cabell (2,575), Calhoun (57), Clay (104), Doddridge (109), Fayette (1056), Gilmer (186), Grant (291), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (277), Hancock (528), Hardy (203), Harrison (1,096), Jackson (666), Jefferson (1,181), Kanawha (5,235), Lewis (219), Lincoln (387), Logan (997), Marion (732), Marshall (1,047), Mason (349), McDowell (573), Mercer (1,227), Mineral (1,009), Mingo (926), Monongalia (3,058), Monroe (330), Morgan (234), Nicholas (303), Ohio (1,329), Pendleton (97), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (102), Preston (472), Putnam (1,675), Raleigh (1,415), Randolph (629), Ritchie (128), Roane (148), Summers (258), Taylor (266), Tucker (105), Tyler (126), Upshur (444), Wayne (915), Webster (52), Wetzel (374), Wirt (90), Wood (2,141), Wyoming (615).

