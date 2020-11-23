Advertisement

Governor Justice announces General Hoyer to transition roles; appoints new Adjutant General

March 30, 2020, at the West Virginia National Guard.
March 30, 2020, at the West Virginia National Guard.(WVNG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice announced the transition of Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, as part of Governor Justice’s administration.

General Hoyer will serve as a Senior Associate Vice President at West Virginia University as he carries out his new duties. He will be leader of the Joint Task Force on Vaccination and a key member of the COVID-19 advisory team.

Governor Justice made the announcement Monday morning.

General Hoyer has spent 40 years in uniform and almost ten years as The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

Governor Justice says General Hoyer wanted to retire from the uniform but wanted to continue to serve the state.

He says he wanted to continue to be part of the leadership and prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Governor Justice says the General is relocating to Morgantown to continue his work.

He will work with many other projects including the Hyperloop, coal industry and surface mine development.

He will also help Governor Justice on economic projects.

Governor Justice appointed Brigadier General Bill Crane as the new Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. This transition will occur on January 4, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a crash.
Police officer injured in crash
As of Sunday, West Virginia DHHR reports 880 new positive cases and four additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Kanawha County deputies are looking for Amar Abdu Richardson for his alleged role in a shooting.
Teen wanted for shooting incident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

Latest News

Barboursville Police Chief Darren Mcneil says James Estep was walking to his vehicle to get a...
Construction worker recovering after being hit by car
They made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Annual performance of the NUTCRACKER cancelled
Restaurant facing backlash after not complying with mask mandate.
Judge denies temporary restraining order
The fire happened along Township Road 1013 in Burlington, Ohio.
UPDATE | Family without home after house fire