Governor Justice announces General Hoyer to transition roles; appoints new Adjutant General

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice announced the transition of Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, as part of Governor Justice’s administration.

General Hoyer will serve as a Senior Associate Vice President at West Virginia University as he carries out his new duties. He will be leader of the Joint Task Force on Vaccination and a key member of the COVID-19 advisory team.

Governor Justice made the announcement Monday morning.

General Hoyer has spent 40 years in uniform and almost ten years as The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

Governor Justice says General Hoyer wanted to retire from the uniform but wanted to continue to serve the state.

He says he wanted to continue to be part of the leadership and prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Governor Justice says the General is relocating to Morgantown to continue his work.

He will work with many other projects including the Hyperloop, coal industry and surface mine development.

He will also help Governor Justice on economic projects.

Governor Justice appointed Brigadier General Bill Crane as the new Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. This transition will occur on January 4, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.