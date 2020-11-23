Grocery store hours for Thanksgiving week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving is coming up, and some grocery stores are changing their hours for last-minute shoppers.

Below is a list of some store hours in our area:

FoodFair, Proctorville: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

FoodFair, Huntington and Barboursville: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Kroger, Huntington: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, pharmacy closed on Thanksgiving

Kroger, Teays Valley: 6 a.m. to midnight Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; pharmacy closed on Thanksgiving

Piggly Wiggly, Milton: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; closed Thanksgiving Day

Piggly Wiggly, Charleston: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

FoodFair, Ashland: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Dollar General, most locations: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart , most locations: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; closed on Thanksgiving Day

Aldi, most locations: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; closed on Thanksgiving Day

