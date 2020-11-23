Advertisement

Joe Burrow tears ACL, MCL, has other structural damage

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - ESPN was first to report that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered significant damage to his left knee Sunday against Washington. An MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and other structural issues in his left knee. He is done for the remainder of the 2020 season. The Athens, Ohio native tweeted this on Sunday evening.

https://twitter.com/JoeyB/status/1330616204172681222

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

