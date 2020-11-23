Joe Burrow tears ACL, MCL, has other structural damage
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - ESPN was first to report that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered significant damage to his left knee Sunday against Washington. An MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and other structural issues in his left knee. He is done for the remainder of the 2020 season. The Athens, Ohio native tweeted this on Sunday evening.
https://twitter.com/JoeyB/status/1330616204172681222
