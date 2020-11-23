Advertisement

Judge denies temporary restraining order

Restaurant facing backlash after not complying with mask mandate.
Restaurant facing backlash after not complying with mask mandate.(Max Wallace | Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order and emergency motion for preliminary injunction by the owner of the Bridge Café and Bistro in Hurricane.

This happened during a hearing Monday morning.

The lawsuit, Stewart vs. Justice, alleges the business was deprived of business by a state mask mandate.

Justice’s legal team filed a response last week that says the statewide mask mandate does not violate the restaurant’s right to free speech, which is alleged in the lawsuit.

The case is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a crash.
Police officer injured in crash
As of Sunday, West Virginia DHHR reports 880 new positive cases and four additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Kanawha County deputies are looking for Amar Abdu Richardson for his alleged role in a shooting.
Teen wanted for shooting incident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

Latest News

Barboursville Police Chief Darren Mcneil says James Estep was walking to his vehicle to get a...
Construction worker recovering after being hit by car
They made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Annual performance of the NUTCRACKER cancelled
March 30, 2020, at the West Virginia National Guard.
Governor Justice announces General Hoyer to transition roles; appoints new Adjutant General
The fire happened along Township Road 1013 in Burlington, Ohio.
UPDATE | Family without home after house fire