Judge denies temporary restraining order

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order and emergency motion for preliminary injunction by the owner of the Bridge Café and Bistro in Hurricane.

This happened during a hearing Monday morning.

The lawsuit, Stewart vs. Justice, alleges the business was deprived of business by a state mask mandate.

Justice’s legal team filed a response last week that says the statewide mask mandate does not violate the restaurant’s right to free speech, which is alleged in the lawsuit.

The case is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.