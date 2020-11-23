K9 retires from police department

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth Police Department announced one of their own is retiring.

On November 15, K9 Dark retired.

Police say he served the department for over seven years. He will be living with his handler, Lt. Josh Justice and his family for the remainder of his life.

Lt. Justice’s Daughter, Nyah, bought the dog for her dad.

The police department says they hope he has many years with his loving family and thanks him for his service.

