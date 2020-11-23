Advertisement

K9 retires from police department

Police say he served the department for over seven years.
Police say he served the department for over seven years.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth Police Department announced one of their own is retiring.

On November 15, K9 Dark retired.

Police say he served the department for over seven years. He will be living with his handler, Lt. Josh Justice and his family for the remainder of his life.

Lt. Justice’s Daughter, Nyah, bought the dog for her dad.

The police department says they hope he has many years with his loving family and thanks him for his service.

