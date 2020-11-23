HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Susan Fleming, a Real Estate Agent in Ashland, developed ‘Keeping it Real with Real Estate’ that she will be sharing with viewers on a regular basis.

Susan has been a licensed realtor in Ashland since 2012. She has a wide range of experience working with all types of buyers and sellers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors.

You can contact Susan Fleming at 606-615-0470 or keepitreal@susanfleming.realestate.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.