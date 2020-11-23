Ky. Gov. Beshear announces another record Monday for COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday broke another record in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

“I’m tired of having to report that,” the governor said during his daily news briefing before announcing 2,135 more cases – the “highest Monday by a significant amount,” along with five more deaths.

He said Boyd and Greenup counties are among the highest incident counties.

Beshear said the statewide positivity rate is down slightly to 8.97 percent, but that’s no reason for complacency.

“We’re in a dangerous escalation of this virus,” he said. “It will and is overwhelming us … taking action before Thanksgiving is critical.”

The governor started off his daily briefing by honoring frontline health care professionals.

“We need you, we’ve been counting on you. And you’ve come through for us day after day,” Beshear said.

