One dead in Kanawha County mining accident

One person has died in a mining accident in Kanawha County on Monday.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAWES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in a mining accident in Kanawha County on Monday.

A release from Governor Jim Justice’s Office says that Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes.

Dispatchers say the accident was reported by a coworker after Medlin was hit against a waterline in the coal mine underground.

Justice said, “Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today. This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation. Cathy and I ask everyone across the state to join us in praying for Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

