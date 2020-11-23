Over 11,800 cases of COVID-19 reported within the last 24 hours in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been over 11,000 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 11,885 new cases, 24 deaths, 282 hospitalizations and 36 ICU admissions since Sunday.

There have been 230,678 cases presumed recovered.

Governor Mike DeWine says this high jump in cases is caused, in part, by technical problems with two labs being unable to report cases for two days. He says there are also antigen tests still pending.

Ohio Hospitals says we are at 4,358 in the hospital. The governor says that’s a 59% increase from two weeks ago.

Currently, there are 1,079 patients in the ICU, which is far higher than what Ohioans have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Governor DeWine.

The governor also touched on Thanksgiving, saying when you go to dinner this year, you’ll bring everyone you’ve been around with you. He asks if you would keep celebrations small this holiday and stay safe.

Governor DeWine also gave an update on the status of hospitalizations.

Dr. Robert Wyllie, with the Cleveland Clinic, says his biggest concern is that at the Cleveland Clinic, they have 970 caregivers out because either they are on quarantine or have active COVID-19 infections. Dr. Wyllie says they’re not catching it in the hospital but they are getting the virus in the community.

Dr. Andy Thomas, with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says, “we can’t sound the alarm bell loud enough for people in Ohio to change their behavior. With Thanksgiving coming up, keep within your bubble. If you have family coming over, hopefully they’ve been quarantining for 14 days.”

Within the next few weeks, every hospital in the state is going to have to make tough decisions about how it will staff its beds, how it’ll handle elective procedures, and what may have to be postponed.

Dr. Richard Lofgren, with UC Heath, says the growth in hospitalizations is exponential. He says we aren’t planning for the surge -- the surge is here. He says we are approaching the point were the influx of COVID-19 patients will displace non-coronavirus care.

Rhonda Lehman with Mercy Health says the inpatient side is filling up faster than they’re able to discharge patients.

Governor DeWine says we can turn around the increasing coronavirus trend. It comes down to personal responsibility. The most important thing is what individuals do in their own lives.

