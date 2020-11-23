Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Police say the first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Police say they’re looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a crash.
Police officer injured in crash
As of Sunday, West Virginia DHHR reports 880 new positive cases and four additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Kanawha County deputies are looking for Amar Abdu Richardson for his alleged role in a shooting.
Teen wanted for shooting incident
One person has been transported to the hospital, Metro 911 Dispatchers say, and the extent of...
Vehicle veers off Kanawha Turnpike, crashes into home

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, November 23rd, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
Military member describe the pandemic situation in El Paso as like a scene out of Iraq.
Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for...
Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell