Police officer injured in crash
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A patrolman with the Milton Police Department was injured Saturday when he was involved in a crash.
Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a separate crash.
The officer was taken to Cabell Huntington for treatment and testing. He has a neck fracture and is expected to be off work for three weeks.
The other driver was not transported.
