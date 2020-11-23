Police officer injured in crash

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A patrolman with the Milton Police Department was injured Saturday when he was involved in a crash.

Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a separate crash.

The officer was taken to Cabell Huntington for treatment and testing. He has a neck fracture and is expected to be off work for three weeks.

The other driver was not transported.

