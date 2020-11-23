Putnam County Commission dropped from bistro’s lawsuit over mask mandate

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission is no longer named in a lawsuit filed by the owners of Bridge Café and Bistro in Hurricane against Gov. Jim Justice’s administration.

In a document filed Friday, the owners “agreed to the voluntary dismissal, without prejudice, of all their claims against the Commission.”

The lawsuit, Stewart vs. Justice, alleges the business was deprived of business by a state mask mandate.

Justice’s legal team filed a response last week that says the statewide mask mandate does not violate the restaurant’s right to free speech, which is alleged in the lawsuit.

A hearing for the case is set for Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.