Small business prepares for holiday shopping season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over the course of the year, the staff at The Inner Geek have been making sure their customers have what they need to stay entertained at home.

“With it being to have to stay closer to home usually,” said assistant manager Brooke Wahley. “Having books or having video games and stuff, having comic books to read. It’s been wonderful to make sure that people aren’t going crazy while they’re cooped up inside”

To keep customers at ease, shelves and displays are spread out, mask mandate warnings are posted and congregation areas are roped off. Tasks the staff says are required to keep customers coming through the door, and not relying totally on online shopping.

“I always try to encourage, do the best that I can to let people know that shopping here or any small business, like a local small business,” Wahley said. “It helps keep the businesses here. Cause otherwise if you’re ordering off Amazon, it may be more convenient but the next time you want to go to the bookstore, it may be gone.”

The Inner Geek is also providing a curbside service, to keep customers who may be hesitant to come in well served.

“We’re still going to be able to give people the gifts they need to give for the holidays but I don’t think the foot traffic will be quite the same, which helps the people that are coming in, that way they’re not surrounded by crowds of people,” Wahley said.

Many department stores have changed their hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. For those hours click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.