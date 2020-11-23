Advertisement

Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.(WVLT)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Sunday that the tree would arrive Monday.

The First Lady says the arrival of the 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir will continue a holiday tradition at the White House dating back to 1966.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
The map shows six counties in the red.
West Virginia school color map shows 6 counties in red; Mingo gold
The fatal assault took place at one of the housing units within Mount Olive Correctional...
Prison assault leads to inmate’s death
As of Saturday, West Virginia DHHR reports 1,118 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Following West Virginia’s DHHR County Alert System, Berkeley County is red.
Cabell Midland High School football game will not be played Saturday

Latest News

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a crash.
Police officer injured in crash
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the “people at airports” despite...
Fauci warns about Thanksgiving airport crowding
Capital Jet Center Employee Positive for COVID-19