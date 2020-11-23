Advertisement

Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly couple is recovering after Cabell County deputies say they were the victims of a violent home invasion Sunday.

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.

The suspects allegedly broke into the home, assaulted the couple and handcuffed them.

Deputies tell WSAZ the suspects then stole the couple’s truck and several items.

The two were spotted with the truck several hours later and arrested.

Investigators say Wanda Blankenship and Nathan Dolan, both from Genoa, face several charges for the incident.

The couple was taken to the hospital, where deputies say the woman is in good condition, and her husband is stable.

Deputies have not determined how the suspects knew the victims, but they believe it was a targeted act.

