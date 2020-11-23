Advertisement

Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at Yeager airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the airport, the last time the employee was on airport property was Friday, November 20.

Officials say they do not believe the virus was contracted at the airport.

Yeager Airport officials say the employee is not public-facing. The employee also wore a mask while on the property.

Airport staff have sanitized the employee’s space and will continue to follow safety protocols including social distancing, wearing masks and temperature checks each day.

“We continue to take all precautions and enhance sanitization efforts at Yeager Airport as we enter into the holiday travel season. The health and safety of our employees and customers will always remain our top priority. Our thoughts are with the employee and we wish the employee a rapid recovery,” said Yeager Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller.

