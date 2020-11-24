Advertisement

15 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 15 more people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 24, 2020, there have been 1,048,077 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 42,083 total cases and 682 deaths.

The deaths include a 94-year old male from Wayne County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 90-year old female from Mineral County, a 35-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Ritchie County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Mineral County, and an 83-year old male from Mingo County.

There are 13,940 active cases.

27,461 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (357), Berkeley (2,799), Boone (593), Braxton (103), Brooke (566), Cabell (2,640), Calhoun (62), Clay (107), Doddridge (114), Fayette (1,065), Gilmer (192), Grant (307), Greenbrier (412), Hampshire (288), Hancock (569), Hardy (212), Harrison (1,156), Jackson (667), Jefferson (1,206), Kanawha (5,316), Lewis (226), Lincoln (385), Logan (1,006), Marion (757), Marshall (1,070), Mason (367), McDowell (585), Mercer (1,252), Mineral (1,028), Mingo (939), Monongalia (3,107), Monroe (342), Morgan (238), Nicholas (309), Ohio (1,357), Pendleton (100), Pleasants (76), Pocahontas (107), Preston (479), Putnam (1,710), Raleigh (1,441), Randolph (646), Ritchie (133), Roane (152), Summers (260), Taylor (279), Tucker (112), Tyler (127), Upshur (454), Wayne (930), Webster (54), Wetzel (378), Wirt (92), Wood (2,236), Wyoming (618).

