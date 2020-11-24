15 new cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 15 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

This brings the total number of cases to 112 active cases and 427 total cases since April.

The health department says the new cases include a girl in the 10-19 year old age range.

The health department also says another person has been hospitalized. There have been 33 total hospitalizations since April.

There have been 11 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Four additional people have recovered. 304 individuals have recovered overall since the start of the outbreak.

Health department officials say there has been a drastic increase of COVID-19 cases and urges residents to continue to follow federal, state and local orders and guidance to prevent the spread of the virus.

