17 deaths, over 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there are 2,690 new cases of the coronavirus.

Governor Beshear says this is the second highest Tuesday and ninth highest day.

There have been 162,838 total cases since the outbreak began.

17 additional people have died since Tuesday. 1,809 Kentuckians have died in connection to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor Beshear says long-term care is overwhelmed by the virus. There are over 1,500 residents and 1,044 staff with active cases.

26,951 people have recovered.

Governor Beshear says we need to do better about how we celebrate Thanksgiving and these next few weeks.

