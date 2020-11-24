23 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 23 new cases of the coronavirus in Scioto County within the last 24 hours.

Five people have been hospitalized. There have been 161 individuals placed in the hospital in connection to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

33 people have recovered since Monday. This brings the total number of recoveries up to 1,196.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says numbers on Monday, November 23, were high due to the influx of data from labs that had been behind on reporting test numbers.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

