40th anniversary of The Nutcracker to be streamed

Red bow on ribbon
Red bow on ribbon(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 40th annual production of The Nutcracker, performed by Huntington Dance Theatre, will be virtual.

The dance theatre says it will be streamed on December 18 at 6 p.m., December 19 at 6 p.m. and on December 20 at 2 p.m.

It will cost $25 per show.

Th Huntington Dance Theatre says this is not the way they wanted to celebrate their 40th anniversary, but the coronavirus had other plans.

You can find the stream by clicking here.

