40th anniversary of The Nutcracker to be streamed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 40th annual production of The Nutcracker, performed by Huntington Dance Theatre, will be virtual.

The dance theatre says it will be streamed on December 18 at 6 p.m., December 19 at 6 p.m. and on December 20 at 2 p.m.

It will cost $25 per show.

Th Huntington Dance Theatre says this is not the way they wanted to celebrate their 40th anniversary, but the coronavirus had other plans.

