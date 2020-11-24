50 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fifty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 1-year-old girl to a 99-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,283 positive cases, 776 which have recovered and 493 which remain active.

There have been 14 deaths.

