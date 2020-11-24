Advertisement

50 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Fifty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Fifty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fifty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 1-year-old girl to a 99-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,283 positive cases, 776 which have recovered and 493 which remain active.

There have been 14 deaths.

