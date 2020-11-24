Advertisement

Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County, 30 more cases

COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Operations Center made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest victim was a 70-year-old man. His death brings the county’s death toll to 27.

Health officials also report 30 new cases, including four at the federal prison in the Ashland area.

Cases in the community range from a 5-month-old girl to an 84-year-old woman. They also include two girls, ages 2 and 3 years old.

The county has had 1,646 overall cases, with 888 this month alone.

Seven hundred eighty-five people have recovered from the virus.

