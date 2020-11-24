Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County, 30 more cases

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Operations Center made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest victim was a 70-year-old man. His death brings the county’s death toll to 27.

Health officials also report 30 new cases, including four at the federal prison in the Ashland area.

Cases in the community range from a 5-month-old girl to an 84-year-old woman. They also include two girls, ages 2 and 3 years old.

The county has had 1,646 overall cases, with 888 this month alone.

Seven hundred eighty-five people have recovered from the virus.

