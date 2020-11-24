Advertisement

Another COVID-19 death reported in Vinton County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another death from COVID-19 is reported in Vinton County.

The Vinton County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the latest death brings the county’s overall toll of casualties to six.

There have been 198 confirmed cases and 15 probable ones.

Twenty-nine cases remain active, while 178 people have recovered from the virus.

